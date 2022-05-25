Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMNF remained flat at $$3.28 during trading on Wednesday. 855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.44. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 27.08%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

