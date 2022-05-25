ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 30,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

