Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.67 ($7.10).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AT1 stock opened at €4.46 ($4.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.33. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

