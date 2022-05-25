Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $519.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

