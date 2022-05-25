Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTLW remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.50.
