Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 786,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 703.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Asahi Group stock remained flat at $$33.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

