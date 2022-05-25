ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN stock opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. ASGN has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

