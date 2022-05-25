ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €960.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €960.00 ($1,021.28) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($819.15) target price on ASML in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,000.00) target price on ASML in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) price objective on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

