Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 197,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,896. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $81.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

