Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 1,202.8% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 99,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.68) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.34) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.89) to €22.60 ($24.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.00 ($24.47) to €23.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

