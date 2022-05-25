Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) versus 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Head to Head Contrast

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Associated Banc alerts:

This table compares Associated Banc and 1st Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.13 billion 2.66 $350.99 million $2.08 9.64 1st Source $354.86 million 3.14 $118.53 million $4.69 9.60

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Source. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 29.68% 8.70% 0.95% 1st Source 33.48% 12.43% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Associated Banc and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 1 3 1 0 2.00 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than 1st Source.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Associated Banc pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.