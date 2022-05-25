Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 79 ($0.99) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Get Assura alerts:

AGR stock opened at GBX 70.56 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.