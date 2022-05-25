AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($151.00) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($138.42) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($151.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.13) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($144.71) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.75 ($131.81).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at £105.72 ($133.03) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,870 ($99.03) and a 12-month high of £110 ($138.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,225.69. The stock has a market cap of £163.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.25.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.