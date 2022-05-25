Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 160 to SEK 168.75 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 168.75 to SEK 142 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

ATLKY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

