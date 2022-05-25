Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Atos has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

AEXAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($29.79) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.85) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

