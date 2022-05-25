Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 48,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
