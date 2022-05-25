AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 804.8% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AULRF remained flat at $$26.19 on Wednesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Separately, Pareto Securities began coverage on AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

