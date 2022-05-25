Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will announce $27.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $133.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.54 million to $154.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.29 million, with estimates ranging from $202.14 million to $310.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.