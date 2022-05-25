Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.82. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$12.88. The company has a market cap of C$741.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

