Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Given New €87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aurubis from €90.00 ($95.74) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY remained flat at $$48.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

