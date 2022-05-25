Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 516 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 715 ($9.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.06) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 682.89 ($8.59).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 563.80 ($7.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 664.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.