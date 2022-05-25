Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 516 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ATDRY remained flat at $$1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,034,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,366. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.