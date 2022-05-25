Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.62. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Autodesk by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

