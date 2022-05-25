Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ATHM opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $78.94.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autohome (ATHM)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.