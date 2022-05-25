Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATHM opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $78.94.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

