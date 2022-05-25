AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,920.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $25.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $110.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $121.72 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,063.47.

AZO traded down $13.34 on Wednesday, hitting $1,896.88. 1,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,037.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,976.06. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

