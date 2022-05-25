Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVID. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $20,130,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 70.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.