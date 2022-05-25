AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

RCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

RCEL stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.24. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $100,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 18.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

