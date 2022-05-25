Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,015 at Berenberg Bank

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($13.09) to GBX 1,015 ($12.77) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,168.09. The company has a market cap of £316.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. Avon Protection has a 52-week low of GBX 860 ($10.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,174 ($39.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.