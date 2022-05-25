Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXTA. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.