Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.13.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. On average, analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

