B. Riley Cuts iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $8.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 367.84% from the company’s previous close.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,635. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 390,880 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

