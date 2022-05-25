B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RILYT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.