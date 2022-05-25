B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RILYP stock remained flat at $$25.76 on Wednesday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILYP)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.