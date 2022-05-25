B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RILYP stock remained flat at $$25.76 on Wednesday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

