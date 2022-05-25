B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the April 30th total of 625,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,983,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTDG stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 5,677,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,481. B2Digital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

