Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.85) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.74) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.04) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€8.05 ($8.56) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million and a PE ratio of 72.52. Metro has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of €12.30 ($13.09).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

