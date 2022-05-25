Baader Bank Reiterates €2.40 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDDGet Rating) received a €2.40 ($2.55) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.66) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HDD traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €1.80 ($1.91). 859,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €1.58 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of €3.14 ($3.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $546.59 million and a P/E ratio of -94.53.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

