BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 15,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get BAB alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.