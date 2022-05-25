Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Babylon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
NYSE:BBLN opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Babylon has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.