Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Babylon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Babylon has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

