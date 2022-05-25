Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP):

5/16/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

5/10/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00.

BLDP traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,675. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 79.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

