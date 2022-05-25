Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSE BSMX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

