Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

CIB traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 291,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $10,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.