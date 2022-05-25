Bank of America Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $530.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $650.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.81.

INTU stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

