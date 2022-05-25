Bank of America Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $530.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $650.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.81.
INTU stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
