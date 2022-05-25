Bank of America Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $21.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of JWN traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

