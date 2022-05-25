Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.39 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$121.76 and a one year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.17.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

