Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to report sales of $285.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.50 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $268.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.52. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $51.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

