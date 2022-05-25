Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Director Edward Patrick Gray Buys 1,000 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $24,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,899. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $220.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

