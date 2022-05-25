Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the April 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BKNIY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

