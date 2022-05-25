BankUnited (BKU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2022 – BankUnited was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

5/6/2022 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2022 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

4/4/2022 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.50 to $48.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – BankUnited is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BKU stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 9,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

