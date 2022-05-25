Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Update

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bannix Acquisition by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 313,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNIX remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Bannix Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

