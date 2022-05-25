Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 535.2% in May

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, an increase of 535.2% from the April 30th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BAOS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 150,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAOS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

